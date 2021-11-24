Aaron Carter and fiancée Melanie Martin are now proud parents.

On Monday, the "I Want Candy" singer announced that their first child, a son named Prince Lyric Carter, was born on November 22.

"Emergency C Section after 13 hours of labor but my [fiancée] is in great health thank you lord and the incredibly sweet loving staff here," Carter wrote in a private Instagram post, according to People.

Related | Aaron Carter Opens Up About His Sexuality On Twitter

"Prince is precious I love you son. Your mommy loves you as I drop tears on the phone. This is me cutting his umbilical cord my precious family #TheCarters," he reportedly continued. "@missmelaniemartin I'm so proud of you hunny you did it I Love you with all my heart my beautiful blessings from god "

Previously, TMZ reported that Prince's name is a nod to Michael Jackson, who Carter thought of as a mentor, despite the controversy surrounding their friendship.

The outlet also revealed that Martin's pregnancy was complicated by anemia and ulcerative colitis, as well as Prince being in the breech position, i.e. feet first, during the first six month of her pregnancy.

Martin's family was reportedly present for the birth. However, Carter's family did not accept his invitation to witness his son's birth.

This news comes 17 months after Carter revealed during a YouTube livestream that Martin had a miscarriage due to stress.

"We're gonna give it some time, let her heal and then we're going to try again. We both want that. I gotta take care of her," he added. The couple got engaged shortly thereafter.