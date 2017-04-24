If you were alive over the weekend, you likely witnessed a whole heap of Rihanna grams that were both confusing and mildly disturbing. The singer repeatedly superimposed the head of 91 year-old Queen Elizabeth (91 on Fri, happy birthday qween!) on her 27 year-old body. It looked a little like this:

And this:

You might've thought, what a unique way for one pop music queen to pay tribute to the REAL queen for her birthday! But then it kept going:

In this time, Rihanna garnered a pretty significant amount of backlash from fans of England's fave gal.

"This is disrespectful and stupid," one commenter reportedly wrote, while another added: "This is SO disrespectful! Do not ask for respect when don't give any."

Most fans followed this vein:

So Rih hit 'em with a lil:

But why, Rih? Why dedicate five whole Instagram posts over the course of three days to this one flex?

If one were really to dissect Rihanna's intentions, one might assume this rampage was also designed to remind all plebs (under the convenient guise of our golden girl's birthday) that while the pop star may not be royal by blood, Rih has earned the right to be mentioned in the same breath as the Queen of England – arguably the most powerful woman on earth.

Then again it's not that deep.

Image via Getty

