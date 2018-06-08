We started this column because we love Britney Spears and her enduring influence on pop culture and duh, society. But also because we, like all of you (don't lie), are forever obsessed with what the eff Our Queen of Pop, Godney, the Holy Spearit is doing on her Instagram.
Naysayers have long tried to bemoan Britney's "lack of creative control," and have attempted to prove how that allegation affects her career, and even her personal life. Say what you will about that (we're of the humble opinion that at this stage of the game, Britney signs all the checks, okurrrt?).
But honestly, Britney's Instagram feed is one aspect of her life that feels as free and open as she used to be in interviews before 2007. It is an avenue of virtually unfiltered creative freedom featuring her favorite mini-dresses, workout videos, kooky Snapchat filters, inspirational quotes, and classic #TBTs of Britney's most iconic moments, and so much more — all of which capture, in real time, the essence of Britney's mega-wattage, which will never dim.
For real, though: Britney truly doesn't owe us anything, and yet, through her Instagram feed, we see the change we want be in the world. Truly, it's a work of art. Let's take a tour, shall we?
Week ending June 8, 2018:
June 1, 2018
OK, I have questions: who are these men and what is being shot? On set? Is this a new music video? If so, will it be like a Mariah performance where she gets carried around after a lipsynch and full-out choreo moment? I'm obsessed also with the styling of all involved: acres of skin, pumps, corset, suit pants, messy ponytail, eyeliner. Frankly, that's how I want to dress on the daily, so maybe I should start? It is what it is.
June 2, 2018
Fans of Saturday Night Live will remember this iconic moment from Britney Jean Spears and Amy Poehler. Here, Spears is playing Skipper to Poehler's Barbie. Spears performed "Boys" on the same episode. You know, the kinda girl who needs one. To love her and to hold. Here she is in a blonde wig that is clearly a wig and a froofy dress that was made from a shower curtain, acting. I love Britney's acting. Such great comedic timing. Crossroads was a towering cinematic achievement, and somehow, the stuff of underrated legend.
June 4, 2018
Here is Britney experimenting with her camera settings. Apple emojis are mixed with sushi and high heel emojis. She looks great, so why not? Thrive.
June 7, 2018
"Boys, how do you like your ice cream sundae?"
Sean and Jayden: [no response]
"Well, they're speechless?"
So are we. I want a full-fat fully-loaded ice cream sundae with banana, brownie, and fudge. Now. I'm lactose intolerant.
