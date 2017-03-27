A 70th birthday would be a big deal for anyone, but for someone with one of the most recognizable names in the entertainment industry, countless Grammys, and a coterie of famous friends, the special occasion might warrant something completely larger than life. In fact, if your name is Elton John, you might need Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder to join each other on stage to serenade you with a once-in-a-lifetime duet.

Over the weekend, the "Tiny Dancer" himself celebrated his grand entrance into septuagenarian-hood in Los Angeles. The star-studded affair was sprinkled with everyone. Fellow singers like Katy Perry and Ryan Adams mingled around models like Heidi Klum, actors like Jon Hamm and Jack McBrayer, and talkshow personalities like James Corden. Rob Lowe handled the hosting duties for the night.

But, even with a crowd full of paparazzi bait, the real high point of the night was undoubtedly the union of two of the best voices in pop music to sing "Happy Birthday" to Elton. Opting for Stevie Wonder's more spirited rendition of the popular celebratory number, the "Isn't She Lonely" singer sat at the piano while Lady Gaga stood next to him, moving her head and shoulders to the beat while she joined in for the high notes. "Everybody give it up for Elton," Gaga said as she took a breath. "Let's go!"

Watch footage of the performance below.

Also, check out Lady Gaga singing a piano version of her hit single "Born This Way."

[h/t People]

Splash photo via Billy Farrell/BFA.com