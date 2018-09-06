



Eveningwear Remixed Tom Ford presented his spring 2019 collection at the Park Avenue Armory—his venue of choice since returning to New York show circuit last year. With remixed tuxedo-style ensembles, gowns made of draped fringe, and body-skimming skirts with handkerchief hemlines, Ford's rich black, white, silver, and taupe collection is an ode to suave evening dressing. The designer's signatures including leopard print and crocodile took on new forms as stylized corsets and bustiers.



Head Scarves and Heels Topped with blush pink, black, and beige headscarves and finished with Mary Jane pumps in champagne, baby blue, and mauve, Ford's sumptuous opening looks toggle between a joy ride in a convertible and a cocktail party.



Smooth Soundtrack Lady Gaga's cover of the 1978 disco hit "I Want Your Love" by Nile Rodgers & Chic played during the show. The pop star originally recorded the song for a music video directed by Nick Knight in which Tom Ford unveiled his spring 2016 collection. The upbeat track was bookended by David Bowie's posthumous single "I Can't Give Everything Away" and "Two Men In Love" by The Irrepressibles.



Front Row Sightings There's never a dearth of celebrities front row at a Tom Ford show. Stars from Cardi B, Paris Jackson, and Crazy Rich Asians actor Henry Golding, to Adriana Lima, Rita Wilson and her husband Tom Hanks attended alongside fashion industry fixtures.



Images Via Getty