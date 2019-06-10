Fenty Campaign Shows That Facial Scars Are Beautiful

Since debuting the widest range of foundation and concealer shades at the time of its launch, Fenty Beauty has set an elevated standard for the rest of the industry to follow. Founder Rihanna has translated the same dedication to diversity to Fenty, her historic luxury fashion venture in collaboration with LVMH.



The brand's new campaign features model Aweng Mayen Chuol in an array of stunning images with her facial scars completely visible. The unretouched pictures show Aweng sporting a white shirt and gold earpiece, both from the latest collection.

Photo courtesy of Fenty

Shot by Nigerian photographer Ruth Ossai, the photographs have already garnered significant praise with fans applauding the brand for helping shape rigid industry standards that otherwise rely on identical and heavily photoshopped images.

"Wow! As a girl with scars, this really touches my heart. I've never had any reason to feel less terrible about my scars until seeing this," one user said. "I love that the images used on fenty are not retouched, and that the models skin is not perfect by societal standards," another added.



This isn't the first time Chuol's scar have been a topic of conversation. The model herself has previously spoken about it: "I don't know if you've seen images of me, but I have a lot of facial scars. People tell me I look like a jaguar or that I'm 'exotic,'" she told Dazed last year. "Sometimes I just want to shout at everyone: 'Look at me, I'm not just a scar, I'm a human.' But I get it, it's a curiosity. I know I'm different, I know my facial features are different, but to me that's beauty."