Last season at New York Fashion Week, designers made striking statements with electric colors, billowy silhouettes, and plenty of sparkle.

From bright orange punctuating plush knits at Eckhaus Latta, to punchy blue and red ombre effects at Sies Marjan and slime green on sling-back heels at Tom Ford, daring hues ruled over the week. Playing with proportion, Marc Jacobs crafted voluminous trousers out of jet-black moiré, while Matthew Adams Dolan turned a classic cable-knit cardigan into an oversized, pink statement piece. Opting for glitz in their collections, Maryam Nassir Zadeh and Alexander Wang peppered handbags with glitter and crystals.

These bold strokes have left us wondering what designers will show this season at NYFW. Until Tom Ford kicks off the week tonight, peruse through our favorite pieces from last season, below.

Marc Jacobs High-Waist Trousers, $495; MarcJacobs.com

Calvin Klein 205W39NYC Distressed Fireman Jacket, $2,300; CalvinKlein.us

Tom Ford Slingback Heels, $2,750; TomFord.com

Eckahus Latta Mane Dress, $525; EckhausLatta.com

Coach 1941 Daisy Print Layer Slip Dress, $895; Coach.com

Sies Marjan Twisted Rosette Dress, $2,995; FarFetch.com

Alexander Wang "Wangloc" Pouch, $1,495; AlexanderWang.com

Matthew Adams Dolan Oversize Cardigan, $845; ModaOperandi.com

Maryam Nassir Zadeh Anaise Tote, $347; MNZstore.com

Photos via Imaxtree