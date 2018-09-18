Shop New York's Top Emerging Designers in Chinatown

Young brands like Luar, Telfar, Gauntlett Cheng, and Vaquera are what make New York fashion exciting. Emerging designers embody everything good about the industry, but it can be hard to find their stockists. And so they're getting a major lift from the organization On Canal, in partnership with Wallplay. On Canal took over 20 previously vacant retail spaces — all of which are, as you might expect, on Canal Street, in the heart of Manhattan's Chinatown — and transformed them into storefront showrooms.

A number of the designers work in the area, and the whole thing is kind of a dream shopping experience: you can support essential Canal Street vendors (they are the best and if gentrification gets them the city will suck considerably more!) while also browsing work from some of New York's most invigorating talents.

The selection of designers, curated by Sonny Gindi of Vibes Studios, Babak Radboy, the creative director of Telfar, and Spencer Taylor, founder of Harbinger-Creative, are joined by storefronts that include a fashion-themed VR experience by FELT Magazine and Melissa Clarke, a custom grill pop-up from Charlie Goldcap, the "King of Canal Street Grillz," and an "educational environmental resource center" from the organization Osmunda, which is playing host to talks about sustainability in the fashion industry.

Related | Vaquera Takes Us Back to School

And the stores themselves aren't your standard retail experience: Vaquera, for one, created a "dollar store," with a floor covered in pennies, and Colm Dillane of KidSuper will also be addressing fashion's environmental impact — his space is covered in sewing machines, and visitors are encouraged to drop off unused clothing to be repurposed in the brand's next collection.

The On Canal pop-ups launched during NYFW, but a number of them will continue till the end of the month. They're open from Tuesday-Saturday, from 12 PM to 7 PM. Check out the full list of remaining storefronts and addresses below.

Luar 323 Canal Street, Between Mercer & Greene Open until September 27th

Landlord 314 Canal Street, Between Church & Mercer Open until September 27th

Miaou 329 Canal Street, Corner of Canal & Greene Open until September 24th

Kim Shui 316 Canal Street, Between Church & Mercer Open until September 27th

Kim Shui On Canal pop-up

Vaquera Dollar Store 359 Canal Street, between Wooster & West Broadway Open until September 24th

Joe Garvey 318 Canal Street, between Church & Mercer Open until September 27th

Gauntlett Cheng 357 Canal Street, corner of Wooster & Canal Open until September 27th

Gauntlett Cheng On Canal pop-up

Sektor 320B Canal Street, between Church & Mercer Open until September 27th

Related | Sektor is the Technopunk Rave Brand You Should Know



Bijules Jewelry Featuring Charlie Goldcap 322B Canal Street, between Church & Mercer Ongoing

KidSuper 310 Canal Street, between Canal & Mercer Open until October 1st

Osmunda 301 Canal Street, between Mercer & Broadway Ongoing

FOO and FOO 314 Canal Street Ongoing

Photos courtesy of On Canal