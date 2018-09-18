Fashion
Fashion

Shop New York's Top Emerging Designers in Chinatown

Jocelyn Silver
52m

Young brands like Luar, Telfar, Gauntlett Cheng, and Vaquera are what make New York fashion exciting. Emerging designers embody everything good about the industry, but it can be hard to find their stockists. And so they're getting a major lift from the organization On Canal, in partnership with Wallplay. On Canal took over 20 previously vacant retail spaces — all of which are, as you might expect, on Canal Street, in the heart of Manhattan's Chinatown — and transformed them into storefront showrooms.

A number of the designers work in the area, and the whole thing is kind of a dream shopping experience: you can support essential Canal Street vendors (they are the best and if gentrification gets them the city will suck considerably more!) while also browsing work from some of New York's most invigorating talents.

The selection of designers, curated by Sonny Gindi of Vibes Studios, Babak Radboy, the creative director of Telfar, and Spencer Taylor, founder of Harbinger-Creative, are joined by storefronts that include a fashion-themed VR experience by FELT Magazine and Melissa Clarke, a custom grill pop-up from Charlie Goldcap, the "King of Canal Street Grillz," and an "educational environmental resource center" from the organization Osmunda, which is playing host to talks about sustainability in the fashion industry.

And the stores themselves aren't your standard retail experience: Vaquera, for one, created a "dollar store," with a floor covered in pennies, and Colm Dillane of KidSuper will also be addressing fashion's environmental impact — his space is covered in sewing machines, and visitors are encouraged to drop off unused clothing to be repurposed in the brand's next collection.

The On Canal pop-ups launched during NYFW, but a number of them will continue till the end of the month. They're open from Tuesday-Saturday, from 12 PM to 7 PM. Check out the full list of remaining storefronts and addresses below.

Luar

323 Canal Street, Between Mercer & Greene

Open until September 27th

Landlord

314 Canal Street, Between Church & Mercer

Open until September 27th

Miaou

329 Canal Street, Corner of Canal & Greene

Open until September 24th

Kim Shui

316 Canal Street, Between Church & Mercer

Open until September 27th

Kim Shui On Canal pop-up

Vaquera Dollar Store

359 Canal Street, between Wooster & West Broadway

Open until September 24th

Joe Garvey

318 Canal Street, between Church & Mercer

Open until September 27th

Gauntlett Cheng

357 Canal Street, corner of Wooster & Canal

Open until September 27th

Gauntlett Cheng On Canal pop-up

Sektor

320B Canal Street, between Church & Mercer

Open until September 27th

Bijules Jewelry Featuring Charlie Goldcap

322B Canal Street, between Church & Mercer

Ongoing

KidSuper

310 Canal Street, between Canal & Mercer

Open until October 1st

Osmunda

301 Canal Street, between Mercer & Broadway

Ongoing

FOO and FOO

314 Canal Street

Ongoing

Photos courtesy of On Canal

