Nicki Minaj Debuts Rainbow Bob at NYFW

Nicki Minaj didn't let the rainy New York City weather dampen her spirits on Sunday night — at least when it came to her look — debuting a hairstyle at NYFW that was quite literally the rainbow after the storm.

Sitting front row at Fashion Week's Opening Ceremony spring 2019 show, Minaj showed off a blunt bob and bangs that, while blonde as a base, was totally rainbow-painted throughout. With pink, slime green, orange, purple, and more, the rapper attended OC's Sasha Velour spectacle with collaborator Tekashi 6ix9ine who rocked similar colorful tresses.

Nicki is not new to the hair color game, famously changing up her look on a whim. She's tried out pink, purple, green, blue, ombré colors, and near-rainbow dye jobs in the past, but there's something about her classic blonde bob that makes the neon hues look elegant.

Minaj kept her color game strong with her outfit as well, slipping into a skin-tight midi-length bustier dress by Vex Clothing in a shocking pink shade that would make Barbie proud. On top was a bright orange puffer with built-in glove by CHENPENG Studio and on her feet were puffy turquoise heeled boots by Stuart Weitzman. During the show, the Queen emcee also put on epic purple flame sunglasses by Fakoshima.