This Brand Adds Live Bacteria to Your Skincare Routine

Virtually every skincare brand will tell you that there's nothing more important than getting your skin squeaky clean. Mother Dirt comes to you with an exactly opposite approach.

"Research now shows that being too clean could be a bad thing, that not spending enough time outdoors impacts our health and that using too many things on our skin disrupts its ability to take care of yourself," the brand explains on its website.

If this has you freaked out already then you probably don't want to read what comes next. The skincare brand's hero product is a face mist with live bacteria. Don't worry, there's actual science behind it.

The AO+ Mist Skin Probiotic Spray, is a "live probiotic" spray that claims to restore balance to dry, oily, and sensitive skin types. While most skincare addicts will spend months correcting their extensive routines for crystal clear skin, this product claims to improve skin clarity by 35 percent within four weeks.

"These modern chemistry and lifestyle shifts have undermined this ecosystem, making it less diverse and leaving us more susceptible to many challenges including sensitivity, irritation and other skin problems," the brand explains. "To reverse this, we need to embrace the skin for the living ecosystem it is and help it reconnect with the balanced state that it once had. This is why it's our mission to create products that enhance and protect the skin biome. We believe restoring and maintaining beneficial bacteria is the answer to healthy skin and a great first step to a healthier lifestyle"

To attain this balance, the brand uses AOB (Ammonia-Oxidizing Bacteria), which is found everywhere from lakes and rivers to soil, and even our own skin. "AOB are truly good bacteria with no downside and decades of science to prove it. There have never been any reports of illness or disease related to AOB and they are literally incapable of causing an infection," the brand says. "They're naturally regulated by the amount of sweat the body produces. If there is not enough food for all the AOBs in a given area, they will die (sadly). This regulation mechanism by your own sweat production is one of the many things that makes them incapable of causing an infection."

Convinced yet? If not, you can always start with their range of shampoo, face and body cleansers and moisturizers, none of which contain live bacteria but can still offer multiple benefits.



The AO + Mist Skin Probiotic Spray is priced at $49 and is available to shop here.