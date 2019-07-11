Lady Gaga Reveals Every Product in Her New Beauty Line

Lady Gaga's long rumored Haus Laboratories had a grand reveal earlier this week with a glamorous campaign video introducing the motivation behind the singer's new beauty entrepreneur status. "They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but at Haus Laboratories we say beauty is how you see yourself," she says in the voiceover. "Your glam, your expression, your artistry. We want you to love yourself. Our haus, your rules."



Gaga makes it clear that despite the range of diverse beauty labels flooding the over-saturated market, her brand will stand out because it's not rooted in wanting to "hide your flaws," but self-empowerment and individualism. Although she briefly explains how the line is inspired by her own life living in Manhattan as a struggling singer back in the day, she is now giving a deeper insight into every product from her highly publicized range.

Created in collaboration with Gaga's go-to makeup artist, Sarah Tanno, the line consists of "three high-impact, high pigment formulas," the singer reveals in an interview with Allure, further disclosing the names of the products: RIP Lip Liner, Le Riot Lip Gloss, and Glam Attack (a liquid-to-powder shimmer). Despite the limited range, all products will come in six shades.

Speaking at length about the formulations, the hitmaker also confessed some very sentimental thoughts about the lip liner. "With this formula, I can line my lips beautifully, but most of the time, I wear it all over my mouth. It feels like a lipstick, and it does not transfer," she said. "You can put it on your cheeks. I use it all over my face. Every time I put it on, I have this sigh of giant, artistic, creative release that I just... my heart soars. We called it the RIP lip liner because it's a lip liner to die for."



Moving on to Glam Attack, she explained: "I find it quite annoying when I've done my complexion, and then I put eye shadow on and it gets all over my face. And the Glam Attack is incredible because I find that with most liquid eye shadows there tends to be this dry-down that's very cracky and can fall out after several hours, and that's not the case with this. We've definitely tested these products... I will say they're show-proof."



Describing the multipurpose abilities of the product, she said, "The applicator, [a flat doe-foot with a liner-sharp point], on the Glam Attack gives you the opportunity to apply it very heavily, or lightly and shade it out, or to do both. You can use it as a highlighter."

Gaga also elaborated on what she thinks makes her brand stand out along with the amped up individualism aspect of it all. "I think that the world has, in general, really come to a place where everybody's trying to look like each other," she said. "It's almost become like this giant social media beauty pageant competition. If doing a full face of makeup like that makes you feel really good, I'm not going to tell you not to do that, or tell you that it's not cool, or not real. I mean, if that's you, that's you. But I do feel that for some people, they're doing their makeup that way and they're still not feeling good on the inside. It's like they've done their makeup, but they still feel insecure that they didn't do it right, or that they had to do it that way because that's the trend."



Regardless, Gaga isn't dissing other major beauty brands. She instead clarifies she would be open to potential collaborations. "I love range. I have everything in my bag from Marc Jacobs' mascara, Velvet Noir, to Maybelline brow gel to Tom Ford and Kevyn Aucoin. I love MAC," she said. " I'm not here to be a competitor. I would love to do collaborations with all these brands. I celebrate everyone. Makeup is a beautiful thing. The only thing that I ever find off-putting about brands is when I feel that authenticity is being, sort of, shoved down our throats. I think a brand should be able to stand on its own, with its own pillars, and know that it's authentic, without having to say it."

The pop star attributes this unique take on beauty to the "transformative" powers of makeup. "Makeup changed my life. I never felt beautiful, and I still have days that I don't feel beautiful," she said. "All of the insecurities that I've dealt with my whole life from being bullied when I was younger, they come right back up to bite me. Then I put makeup on, and before I know it, I feel this superhero within. It gives me those wings to fly. I'm not saying that makeup is the only thing that does that, but it did that for me."

Haus Laboratories drops September 2019 and will be available for pre-order starting July 15. While the two lip liners are priced at $26 each, the two glosses will retail for $32, and Glam Attack for $36. The products will also be available in six different three-piece sets priced at $49 each.

