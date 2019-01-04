It has barely been a week since Lady Gaga snatched the wig clean off of our collective heads with the debut of her cyber-fantasia retrospective Las Vegas residency, Enigma, and truth be told we are still thinking about that giant robot mech she performed "Scheiße" in. Gaga is clearly living her best life at the moment and with awards show season coming up shortly, we will surely be treated to plenty more jaw-dropping moments and performances from the A Star Is Born lead.

But it looks like Gaga may only just be getting started as the pop star looks to be on the cusp of launching her own beauty line. Following in the footsteps of fellow celebrity moguls like Rihanna and Kylie Jenner, Gaga's company, Ate My Heart, Inc., has already trademarked the name "Haus Beauty" with an application that covers a wide-variety of cosmetics that includes everything from highlighter to masks, body oil, and self-tanner.

Fans were quick to pick up on the fact that the website HausBeauty.com recently went live. Currently the website is bare with the exception of a nondescript box allowing users to sign up for email updates which in all fairness does seem rather promising. Considering the amount of iconic looks Gaga has turned out over the course of her career thus far, one can only hope Haus Beauty will not only be a one-stop shop for all your monster makeup needs but also offer tutorials on how to recreate that ARTPOP cover.

