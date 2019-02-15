Kendall Jenner stopped by The Tonight Show last night to promote the upcoming 16th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and her new Vogue Italia cover, shot by Mert and Marcus. And the model wore a very special outfit for the occasion: brand spanking new Area fall 2019, straight off the runway.

Area is our very favorite ungoogleable brand, and Kendall looked fantastic; she sported an orange bolero jacket with beaded fringe, a pink tie-dye mini skirt with crystal trim, and a matching top. The look was nearly unchanged from the runway — Kendall just wore a top with slightly more coverage than the one originally shown, to like, shield the eyes of Middle America or whatever.

Fallon, famed for fuzziness, is the Kardashians preferred late night host, and he and Kendall comfortably bantered about sister Kylie's (insanely extravagant) birthday party for her one-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. Kendall was unfortunately out of town and had to miss the (again, completely insane) festivities.

"I said something to [Kylie]," she said. "I was like, 'You know she's one? Like, I don't know if she's gonna remember this. Like, I love you for the effort but...'" Later on, they played a game called "Food or not Food." Ah, to be Jimmy Fallon.