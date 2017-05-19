What a day for Harry Styles – two of the 23 year-old men that strike crippling desire in teen girl's hearts around the world, Justin Bieber and Liam Payne, have both weighed on the former One Directioner's solo career.

Payne, who today released his first solo single "Strip That Down" featuring Quavo, was asked to talk about each of the guy's solo careers.

"Niall's gone down the singer-songwritery route," he said of the smol, soft blonde. "Which is pretty cool."

Harry, however, he didn't quite get, because he's just a regular ol' "Rack City" guy.

"I'll be honest with you, it's not my sort of music," Payne said. "It's not something I'd listen to, but I think he did a great job of doing what he wanted to do. That's the way I'd put it best, I think."

"I think the funny thing is, he'd say the same thing about me because he doesn't really listen to hip-hop music. My song's more 'Rack City,' and his song's more... of a different era to something I'd listen to, I guess."

You might think, as a hip-hop guy, you would choose a different song or a different rapper altogether to showcase your taste, but each to their own.

Justin Bieber, however, has nothing but lovely things to say about Harry via an Instagram picture taken on his phone of his computer screen.

Let me ask you, which part is the strangest? That Justin Bieber idly watches episodes of Carpool Karaoke? That he took the time out of his busy schedule to congratulate Harry Styles? That he ensured the video was paused on a shot of Harry smiling for the picture? Or that Justin Bieber, a millennial, prefers Safari?

Sounds like someone should make a poll to me.

[h/t Cosmopolitan]

Image via Getty

