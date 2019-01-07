The latest crazy fashion statement to hit the red carpet are what the Internet has dubbed the "goat shoes." American Horror Story actor Cody Fern attended the Golden Globes caught the attention of all the cameras, and all those watching the pre-show from home, because of his killer outfit: a sheer shirt, loose high-waisted trousers, and most his hoofed leather heels.

76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

As it turns out, these shoes are, in fact, Maison Margiela's iconic Tabi heel boots, which are distinctive with their "cleft toe." And it seems people are a huge fan of Fern's fashion choices.

HE’S WEARING BLACK GOAT SHOES NOW Y’ALL I CAN’T pic.twitter.com/Dxrn1EMI9z — ayriss (@cettereine) January 7, 2019

Only watching the Golden Globes tonight to see Cody Fern. So sir ya better show up with your goat shoes cuz if not imma burn myself at the stake for wasting my time watching — ASHTEN🌠🌹🐷🥑 (@QuakingTrash) January 6, 2019

Good night ONLY to Cody Fern and his goat shoes — dextra 🐼 (@kweendex) January 7, 2019

i am sick of this slander against the margiela maison tabi boots!!!! they have been my dream shoe for years!!!! not the silver ones but!!!! still!!! — ria tee🎀 (@ria_tee) January 3, 2019 This isn't the first time the actor has shown his affinity for the chunky-heeled shoes. He, apparently, also owns a pair in white.

DEAD AF CUZ THE GOAT SHOES HAVE RETURNED😂👌🏻 FASHION ICON pic.twitter.com/qPq16yIAd3 — Ashten (@HailCodyFern666) January 5, 2019

cody fern: a fashion icon even in hoof shoes pic.twitter.com/jHjJIkjtub — izbitchin' 🥂🌃🔑 (@tinacohendang) November 18, 2018

The shoes, which retail for $388 - $1,195, also come in red, brown, acid green, a bright fuchsia, silver, and glitter.

Do you think you could pull off a pair?