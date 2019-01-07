Fashion
The latest crazy fashion statement to hit the red carpet are what the Internet has dubbed the "goat shoes." American Horror Story actor Cody Fern attended the Golden Globes caught the attention of all the cameras, and all those watching the pre-show from home, because of his killer outfit: a sheer shirt, loose high-waisted trousers, and most his hoofed leather heels.

76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

As it turns out, these shoes are, in fact, Maison Margiela's iconic Tabi heel boots, which are distinctive with their "cleft toe." And it seems people are a huge fan of Fern's fashion choices.

This isn't the first time the actor has shown his affinity for the chunky-heeled shoes. He, apparently, also owns a pair in white.

The shoes, which retail for $388 - $1,195, also come in red, brown, acid green, a bright fuchsia, silver, and glitter.

Do you think you could pull off a pair?

Image via Getty

