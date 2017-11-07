Over the weekend, Sean "Diddy" Combs, née Puffy Daddy, Puffy, and P.Diddy, announced that he'd be answering exclusively to "Love" or "Brother Love." He made the announcement, (which coincides with his upcoming sixth studio album) in a video on Twitter, saying he had some "very serious, serious news." Now, after being lightly roasted by the Internet, he's backtracking on the name change altogether, saying he was "only joking."

"It was just part of one of my alter egos," Diddy says in a new Instagram video. "One of my alter egos is Love. You can address me by any of my older names. But if you still wanna call me Love, you can call me Love, baby. But I was only playin'."

Don't be shy, Brother Love!

