Charli XCX invited a stacked lineup of guests to her Pop 2 performance this weekend in Brooklyn, bringing the mixtape's collaborative tracklist to life alongside Kim Petras, Brooke Candy, Dorian Electra and CupcakKe. Backed by her creative director A.G. Cook, the head of experimental label PC Music, XCX delivered a futuristic sold-out set, at one point inviting a group of hot pink backup dancers on-stage to bring her track "Boys" to life. The pack writhed around the singer with fake pink flowers in-hand, returning to her stage at the show's end to perform an unreleased song, "Girls Night Out." Meet every one of XCX's Boys, below.

Group Photo by Henry Redcliffe; Boys Portraits by Weston Allen