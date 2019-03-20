Looks like big things are happening over at the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), including some big news about the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards, as well as a big personnel shake-up.

Earlier today, the CFDA revealed the nominees for this year's prestigious industry event. And though we have yet to know who will be hosting the event, we do know that the 2019 ceremony is currently set to take place at the Brooklyn Museum on June 3.

According to WWD, the nominees for Womenswear Designer of the Year are Marc Jacobs, Rodarte's Kate Mulleavy and Laura Mulleavy, Brandon Maxwell, Rosie Assoulin, and Sies Marjan's Sandra Lak.

Nominees for the menswear category are Virgil Abloh for Off-White, Thom Browne, Rick Owens, Mike Amiri, as well as Pyer Moss' Kerby Jean-Raymond.

Other notable designers up for honors this year include Telfar's Telfar Clemons for Accessory Designer of the Year and Heron Preston for Emerging Designer of the Year.

Not only that, but the ceremony is also set to honor several key industry figures such as CR Fashion Book's Carine Roitfeld and Lynn Yaeger, who will be receiving the Founder's Award and Media Award, respectively.

That said, this wasn't the only big news to come out of the CFDA press room today. Earlier today, the organization also (officially) announced that designer Tom Ford was elected as the council's incoming chairman — replacing Diane Von Furstenberg effective this June.

"I have had the privilege of being a member of the American Fashion community for many years and have experienced what the CFDA does for its members and the industry as a whole," Ford told the CFDA. "Having lived and worked in each of the global fashion capitals of the world, I look forward to working with the Board of Directors to further the voice of American Fashion and its designers."