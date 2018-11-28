Much like the irreverent flexes in her verses, Cardi B's style hubris rarely fails to make us do a double take.

The "Balenciaga Mama" gently broke the Internet yesterday when she shared a photo of herself looking like a plaid greek statue in a wool $3,400 Hourglass Double Breasted Coat from the brand's Fall 2018 collection, that was forged by a 3D printer.

According to Garage, when the jacket debuted at fashion week, Balenciaga's creative director Demna Gvasalia revealed that he developed the garment via a 3D scan taken of the model's body, which was then tailored, printed, molded, cast in foam and molded to the fabrics for the finished product. Gvasalia experimented with the method, which he's calling "neo-tailoring," in his architectural Spring collection.

While it's not clear if Cardi went through the same high-tech tailoring process, the rigid structure and the cartoonish yet elegant hourglass that perfectly exaggerates Cardi's shape look impossibly well-fitted, though the garment is available online.

What we can confirm however, is that on top of Cardi's well-documented affection for those Balenciaga sneakers "the one that look like socks," she's also here for those Balenciaga jackets... the ones that look like '70s armor and were fabricated by a futuristic machine.