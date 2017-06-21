In a move that could not get any more Jil Sander if he tried, Balenciaga's Demna Gvasalia, still fresh off the IKEA tote controversy, has gone and dropped a leather shopping bag which can be yours for a cool $1,100 dollars.

While the bag certainly resembles its paper/cardboard muse, it's in fact made much sturdier materials to see you through your day-to-day. The bags' body is an off white calfskin with black nappa leather handles and a double-zip fastening.

If you had a spare grand lying around and thought that this troll was a bit of you, you're just going to have to make do with the regular paper version – the bag has already sold out.



There is, however, a waitlist, if you're that thirsty.

[h/t High Snobiety]

Image via Colette