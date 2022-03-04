Catwoman has always played for both teams, so to speak, as Batman’s foe slash romantic partner, but in a recent interview with Pedestrian, Zoë Kravitz confirmed that her portrayal of the sexy supervillain, Selina Kyle, is “definitely” bisexual.

The film includes a scene of Kyle returning to her apartment in search of a woman named Anika, who she refers to as “baby.” The pet name from the feline villain, sparked questions over whether Anika is a love interest.

"That's definitely the way I interpreted that, that they had some kind of romantic relationship," Kravitz responded.

Queer Catwoman is, in fact, cannon to the comics, particularly in Genevieve Valentine’s 2015 storyline wherein Selina Kyle kisses an earlier iteration of Catwoman for some cat-on-cat action.

The BatmanThe Batman director Matt Reeves agreed with Kravitz's interpretation, but said the sexual orientation was just: interpretation, rather than intention. “So I don’t think we meant to go directly in that way, but you can interpret it that way for sure," Reeves continued. "[Selina] has an intimacy with [Anika] and it’s a tremendous and deep caring for that character, more so than a sexual thing, but there was meant to be quite an intimate relationship between them.”

With the film hitting theaters today, fans are selling out showings across the country to bask in the bisexual lighting of Robert Pattinson’s Batman, alongside Kravitz’s long-awaited Catwoman. We can't say we're surprised.