In early March, Zendaya surprised many fashion insiders when she didn't show up to the Valentino runway show — a brand where she'd been an ambassador since 2020 — and instead sat front row at Louis Vuitton (yes, the site of that viral Law Roach video).

Many speculated that the actress had signed on with Louis Vuitton in an ambassador role, given that it was the only show she attended this season and sat next to fellow friends of the house like Emma Stone. Turns out they were right!

The company announced on Thursday at Zendaya is indeed their new house ambassador, which basically mean's she'll keep attending their shows, wearing their clothes on red carpets and appearing in campaigns like the one unveiled today for their Capucines bags for however many years the contracts states (usually around three years or so).

Law Roach, who announced his retirement from celebrity styling, was credited as the stylist for these campaign images, which were photographed by Mert and Marcus well before the retiring news came out. The photos were shot in the French Riviera against the E-1027 — the Roquebrune-Cap-Martin house designed by the Modernist architect and designer, Eileen Gray.

Louis Vuitton's next Cruise show takes place in the Italian island of Isola Bella in late May, where it will be the first brand to stage a fashion show there. It's also heading to Seoul this month for its first Pre-Fall 2023 runway show. TBD on whether Zendaya will show up to one or both of these.

See more photos of Zendaya's first Louis Vuitton campaign below.