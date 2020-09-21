This year, Zendaya got her first-ever career nomination at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards. The 24-year-old actress got recognized for her work in HBO's Euphoria as recovering teen drug addict Rue. And she's proven with her performance that she's definitely a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood.

Now she's made history as the youngest actress in all of Emmys history to win the award for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series." This year's nominees included giants in the industry like Olivia Colman for The Crown, Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show, Laura Linney for Ozark, Sandra Oh for Killing Eve, and Jodi Comer for Killing Eve.

Jodi Comer previously held the record for the youngest winner for the title, having won it last year when she was 26. When receiving her award, Zendaya said in shock, "This is pretty crazy!"

She continued, "I know that this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating, but I just want to say like there is hope in the young people out there. I know that our TV show doesn't always feel like a great example of that but there is hope in the young people. To all my peers out there doing the work, in the streets: I see you, I admire you, and I thank you."

Euphoria also won awards forOutstanding Contemporary Makeup and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

Watch Zendaya's full reaction to her win below.