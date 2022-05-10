Atlanta rapper Young Thug has been arrested on two charges of participating in gang activity and conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

According to reports, this arrest stems from a much larger indictment that names Young Thug and 27 other members and associates of his label and imprint YSL (AKA Young Slime Life but not to be confused with the storied French fashion label). The 56-count indictment also names Gunna, Yak Gotti, Peewee Roscoe, Duke and Thug’s brother Unfoonk as having all conspired to violate the RICO Act, designating YSL as a "criminal street gang" which was founded in 2012 and apparently has an affiliation with the Bloods.

Related | Maybe the Young Thug Musical Will Save Hollywood

The court filings also list numerous other charges of armed assault, armed robbery, assorted drugs and weapons charges as well as cite several incidents involving Young Thug and Gunna's co-defendants that took place over the past decade. These include a 2015 felony offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon where Peewee Roscoe was accused of shooting at Lil Wayne's tour bus (which was later overturned in 2018), as well as a murder charge for Yak Gotti and four others in relation to the January 2015 death of Donovan Thomas, Jr., who is described by prosecutors as “a rival gang member.” Young Thug was also accused of renting out the car that was used in the commission of that crime.

There is also reference made in the indictment to Christian Eppinger (listed in the indictment as “Bhris”) and Antonio “Obama” Sumlin as having sought the approval of Young Thug to make an attempt on the life of YFN Lucci, resulting in conspiracy to commit murder charges for both.

Interestingly enough, the court filings also list several YSL-related songs, videos and social media posts as additional evidence "in furtherance of the conspiracy.” Prosecutors point to songs such as Young Thug and the late Juice WRLD collaboration "Bad Boy" and the So Much Fun opener "Just How It Is" as further evidence, citing lyrics like "last nigga tried me almost got popped in Lenox, ask the cops, ask the detectives, they know all the business, ask the cops and the detectives, all the jurisdictions/ gave the lawyer close to two mil, he handles all the killings” as also being “an overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy.”

In a statement to Page Six, Young Thug's attorney Brian Steel said, "Mr. Williams has committed no violation of law, whatsoever. We will fight this case ethically, legally and zealously. Mr. Williams will be cleared."