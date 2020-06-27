xHamster is launching a cam fundraiser for LGBTQ and sex worker organizations this Pride weekend.

"Sex workers, particularly trans and gender non-conforming sex workers of color, were on the frontlines at Stonewall," Alex Hawkins, Vice President of xHamster, said in a statement. "Without them, the adult industry as we know if would not exist. This year, with many Pride marches cancelled, we wanted to bring that spirit online, and find a way to give back."

The fundraiser kicked off earlier today with a live cam conversation with YouTuber and LGBTQ activist NixelPixel and the debut of sex work activist Siouxsie Q's new topless talk show American Sweetheart, which will provide a history lesson on the sex workers involved in the Stonewall uprising (followed by an anal fisting demo). Schedules for other planned events — including DJ sets and seminars on sex work marketing — will be available via xHamster's Twitter account.

Check out the fundraiser, here. And remember to tip, as all of those proceeds will go directly to charity!