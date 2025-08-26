Beloved ‘Real Housewives’ Landmark Now a Sober Living Facility

Sonja Morgan's iconic New York City townhouse has found itself at the center of fate's unlikeliest twist — no, not the kind they put in her beloved martinis.

Last week, Page Six broke the news that Morgan's townhouse, which she infamously refused to part with for years before finally offloading it in 2024, has been renovated to be a sober living facility. It's now the "luxe recovery facility" Release Recovery, which offers "a carefully designed program that offers the structure, accountability, and community support you need to maintain your recovery and integrate what you learn into your life after treatment." As it claims on its website, residents receive an "individualized 4-Tier recovery program that teaches clients to nurture their recoveries, gain the skills to pursue their ambitions, explore healthy and productive outlets for self-growth, and practice sustainable self-sufficiency."



It's almost shocking, to see locations that played prominent roles in The Real Housewives of New York City's drinking habits turned into a sober recovery center. It's like watching the final book in a worldwide bestselling series get finished by someone other than one's favorite author, long after their death. It's a happy, if bittersweet ending, sharpened by the memory of everything that came before: the mold in the basement, her many tumbles over furniture and down stairs, the dog poop on the floors, her garden parties, the brown ice. On its website, fans will notice various rooms made famous by Morgan's antics, like the above bathroom. The bidet seen on the left of the entrance is where she used to wash her panties when in a hurry, as well as her face and other parts of her body.

Per the outlet: "When we told her about her old home’s new life, Morgan said via text: 'Hhhhaaaa!' She added that the buyer had told her he planned to live there with his wife, so she’s surprised to hear it."

A week later, neighbors are also kicking up a fuss. According to a recent report from Page Six, sources had this to say about the developments in their neighborhood: “There are so many different people going in and out, at first we didn’t know what was going on. Several neighbors have been talking about it, even the doormen." Another source said the house has "become an issue in the neighborhood. The house is like Grand Central! Sonja should move back,” with more fearing it may affect the price of their homes. Leave it to some angry Upper East Side layabouts to make a stink about a recovery center moving into town, which is ironic, given their own proclivities on display at steakhouses and swanky bars around the neighborhood.