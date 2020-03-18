There's a number of ways to approach the sartorial conundrum of "working from home." Or rather, WFH: an acronym now more ubiquitous than Covid-19 itself. What to wear while video conferencing, or simply trying to accomplish tasks with no one but your pet or roommate around is a puzzle that millions of Americans (privileged with remote-friendly jobs) are now facing, with nearly every office shuttered amidst a global pandemic, which our only hope of stemming is ending person-to-person contact.

It feels like years ago that each day we were expected to don pants, shoes and make-up, exit our homes, drag our physical forms into cars or trains, then deposit them at desks. And to try to look good doing it for the benefit of bosses, coworkers and baristas. Now, office workers of the world rise at 9:30 AM, yank their laptops (still Netflix-warm) out from under the pillow and type out a fresh-faced Slack like they've been up sipping French press for hours.

What kind of outfits can acknowledge our collective socio-psychological chaos, indulge in the playful snow day-like feeling of our remote days and motivate us to actually do our jobs? Is this too much to put on one ensemble?

Never. Thanks to the Instagram account @wfhfits, founded five days ago for the purpose of sharing work-from-home mirror selfies submitted via DM, we have some insight into this quandary. Or, at least, insight into the solutions and closets of the urban creative elite. Co-founded, according to W, by Elle UK's Sara McAlpine, Vogue editor Steff Yotka and GQ's Rachel Tashjian, @wfhfits' feed is dominated by the founders' friends in media and fashion: writers, editors, podcasters, stylists, brand managers, photographers and other varietals of quasi-influencer cool kids. Participants thus far include cult accessories designer Susan Alexandra and Kendall Jenner's agent, Ashleah Gonzales. (Read: enjoy its posts aspirationally, because not all of us have closets full of vintage Fendi sweaters, Issey Miyake culottes or Chanel slides). The account owners declined to comment to PAPER, but tell W, "It's just sweatpant pics!"

Not exactly. The account reveals a few different theories of WFH style, each of which stay faithful to the undying creed of comfort. Indeed, you'll find many takes on "sweats." The pajama or athleisure-based sphere of work-from-home-wear sees a few different kinds of styling, including ironic:

Casual.

Curated.

Or inspired.

Cult leader-cum-19th century literary heroine is a common inspiration.

Another species of WFH 'fits results from the bold choice to wear a garment with a zipper, button, clasp or a waistband.

Then, of course, you have the iconic, business-on-the-top, party-on-the-bottom ensembles.

Finally, there's those simply enjoying going off, while typing out phrases like "just circling back on this."

Be sure to touch base/circle back/follow up with @wfhfits as the weeks of social distancing pass and WFH style continues to evolve.