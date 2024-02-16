Inside Willy Chavarria's Fashion Family Dinner

There’s no better comfort to remedy a surprise run-in with your ex at New York Fashion Week than beelining to Julia Fox at Willy Chavarria’s post-show dinner for immediate emotional support. “I’m sorry baaabe,” she says in the voice that’s circulated TikTok by the millions over the past few years, before I find my seat next to nightlife legend — and PAPERcover star — Susanne Bartsch for another round of impromptu therapy and, finally, cocktails.

This is the type of energy Chavarria has cultivated through his eponymous brand: a community full of fashion friends and family all brought together by our individual — and collective — insanity, with a shared love for the designer’s vision.

After presenting his powerful Fall 2024 collection in Greenpoint, Chavarria invited special guests to Jean’s in NoHo for a proper celebration. Where fashion dinners can often feel stiff, this one was everything but: shirtless models straight from the runway posing with Amanda Lepore like lovers for the night; camera flashes popping off relentlessly from BFA’s brightest star Deonté Lee; shared plates of burgers and pasta being passed around the table. Joey BadA$$, Paloma Elsesser, Richie Shazam, Becky G, Honey Balenciaga and Teddy Quinlivan were all there, circling the room amidst bottles of Don Julio. And, at one point, shots for everyone! Following a show inspired by love — and the way it’s experienced across sexualities and identities — Chavarria’s dinner continued the conversation. “I wanted to drum up the feeling of New York in the ’90s when it was a crazy mix of people,” Chavarria texted me a few days later. “From Becky G to construction workers to Amanda Lepore and Guy Trebay.” Nobody creates that feeling quite like Willy Chavarria.