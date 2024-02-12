All the Best Moments from New York Fashion Week

The Fall 2024 New York Fashion Week chaos has officially begun! With over 100 brands showing both on and off the official Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) schedule, this season is a juicy one. But also, isn't it always?



Of course, a lot of household names and moneymakers are on the schedule this season, like Coach, Helmut Lang, Michael Kors, Tory Burch and Tommy Hilfiger, who returned to his hometown to take over Grand Central Station with a star-studded runway and surprise performance. And while all of that is great, of course, this season feels all about making space for emerging designers to leave their mark. Personally, we can't wait to see what message Hillary Taymour of Collina Strada has up her sleeve, the drama at the last-minute Willy Chavarria show and how Ludovic de Saint Sernin's first New York City runway will unfold.

To help you keep track of all the runway shows, presentations and celebrity cameos and surprises, PAPER is here to tell you what exactly we care about. Below, see our favorite moments at New York Fashion Week Fall 2024.

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Comes to New York

Ludovic de Saint Sernin is skipping Paris Fashion Week this season with his biggest collection yet for his New York debut in collaboration with the Robert Mapplethorpe Foundation. Mapplethorpe's body of work, including the flower photography documentation of the gay BDSM scene, manifested in flowers on chainmail dresses and slutty tops and on sheer tees before transitioning to skimpy leather pieces. Welcome to New York! Photography: Christopher Nowak

All Eyes on AREA

During NYFW Fall 2024, AREA actually showed their Spring 2024 Ready-to-Wear collection, inspired by 1920s cartoon eyes and '60s pop art. "Just as eyes observe, critique and appreciate, our collection mirrors the evolving dynamics of viewership in the digital age," the show notes read. "Through these explorations, we reexamine AREA's codes — quality craftsmanship, textile development and innovative embellishment — presenting a modern interpretation of dressing for both the viewer and self." Photos courtesy of AREA

Get Swole at Collina's Gym

To Hillary Taymour, the designer of Collina Strada, being femme is a flex. For her Fall 2024 show held below Rockefeller Center, things got physical as the designer introduced Collina's Gym, "where your inner feminine power takes outer chiseled form." Models like Aaron Philip and Sara Hiromi walked down the runway showing off beefed up bodies, both real and created in the silhouettes of dresses, hoodies and shirts made from deadstock fabrics and corn leather. Say goodbye to the days of the femme body being shaped by men. "It’s about time we re-sculpted that meat-headed vision into something closer to the reality of femininity — something altogether sweatier yet more refined," declare the show notes. Photography: Charlie Engman

Willy Chavarria Keeps Us "Safe from Harm" For Fall 2024, Willy Chavarria explored love and protection with a short film and runway presentation, reminding us that, even in the rat race of fashion, our priority is to take care of each other. The short film saw Chavarria giving us a close and dramatic look into his world of intimacy and sensuality. The show built on last season's exaggerated shoulder Bomba suits and tailored Chicano style, while introducing bags and his interpretation of womenswear. Black leather, way open collars, houndstooth and tweed, tassel loafers and track suits galore! “Sometimes looks on a runway can't paint the full picture. We need to see the garments move throughout a life experience, " Chavarria said in a press release. "I hope to share a depth in what clothing means to me through this presentation.” Photo courtesy of Willy Chavarria

Tommy Hilfiger Takes Over Grand Central Station Returning after showings in abroad, Tommy Hilfiger dedicated his Fall 2024 collection to New York City as the home of "classic American cool," with a preppy twist, of course. The highlight of the occasion was Questlove and Grammy Award-winning artist Jon Batiste performing on the runway. The former's soundtrack was inspired by Grand Central itself, as well as the five boroughs, and the latter performed his hit track "Freedom." Photo courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger