whiterosemoxie's Favorite Fictional Black Couples

Detroit-native whiterosemoxie delivers an emotional ballad for Valentine’s Day, a heartfelt serenade that overlays Jay Cribbs' acoustic guitar strums — tender, sentimental and the most recent strain of sonic experimentation for the 20-year-old rapper.

The single, entitled “girls die,” is actually based on a cryptic Young Thug tweet where the Atlanta rapper posts: "I hate when GIRLS die." With this macabre metaphor of death, moxie explores the ineffable unease of transitions and growing distance in relationships. "From in love to single, high school to college, 19 to 20, from college to your first job. That feeling of reset is so bittersweet," the rapper says, adding, "'girls die' is the feeling of going from familiar to unfamiliar."

The latest release from his upcoming debut album HUMAN BEHAVIOR, the melancholic track is accompanied with an angst-filled music video directed by Keenan Wetzel and shot in the artist’s hometown of Detroit.

A hip-hop omnivore and romantic at heart, Moxie sits down with PAPER to lay out his favorite fictional Black couples that represent love alongside a premiere of the acoustic version of "girls die."

Queen and Slim - Queen & Slim (2019) Photo courtesy of Universal Pictures

I love Queen and Slim for the way it displays Black love. So much noise going on while you also are trying to find someone to love in life. And then they die together in the end, a tragic love story. Romeo and Juliet? Love kills.

Dwayne and Whitley - A Different World (1987-1993) Photo by Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

Ma Dukes would be playing A Different World on the TV in the morning. It was always a lot going on but Dwayne and Whitley were always the ones. When I was younger they seemed like a perfect love story.

Dre and Sidney - Brown Sugar (2002) Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty

Even through all the love triangles and obstacles in the music industry, Dre and Sidney’s chemistry is just there. Started off as friends and the passion grows over time. This definitely hits close to home. "Do you know anybody like that?" - Taye Diggs

Lucky and Justice - Poetic Justice (1993)

Some people say this film isn’t really all that romantic because Lucky and Justice are screaming at each other for most of the movie but isn’t that what love is?

Below, watch the PAPER premiere of the acoustic version of "girls die" by whiterosemoxie.