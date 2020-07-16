A stunning love letter to the city of Los Angeles, VINCINT's new music video for his song "Save Myself" is a tender testament to the power of coming together amid unprecedented times.

Opening with a shot of the singer-songwriter walking along LA's Sunset Strip, the Julian Rosa-directed video was shot following social distancing protocols with the help of 35 Angelenos, who lip-synced to the song while walking past some of the city's most iconic landmarks from Griffith Observatory to the Capitol Records building.

Hailing "from all spectrums of life," including families, first responders, and members of the LGBTQIA+ community, the goal of the "Save Myself" video was to bring people from all over the city together in a celebration of love, diversity, and community.

After all, while we may still be in the midst of a pandemic that continues to keep us physically apart, VINCINT's video serves as a reminder of our collective resilience, as well as testament to "how we have all endured during one of the hardest times, we as a world, have had to embrace."



"I grew up in Los Angeles in the '90s. I walked all these streets — late nights at Swingers, going to the clubs in downtown, laughing with friends in Venice," Rosa says about the video. "This is my love letter to this amazing city that has had so much life even during a pandemic."

For VINCINT, "This is the last piece of The Feeling and a gift to every incredible human that has made it what it's become." He says that "it's a message that in the end after all the fights, long nights of love, the crying, the laughing and the tears... after all the mess there is still love, and it doesn't die, it regenerates and makes you a stronger."

Watch the premiere of "Save Myself," and stream VINCINT's The Feeling EP, below.