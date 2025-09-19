All Your Favorite Faces at NYFW Spring 2026

September is like no other month, to most it’s just a transition from summer to fall, for some it’s the start of a new school year, but for the fashion community, September is one of the most important times of the year. It’s fashion month, and it all begins right here in New York City.

Last week, New York Fashion Week took over the city for six days of shows, presentations and parties to showcase the upcoming Spring 2026 collections. There are no two seasons that feel the same, and this past week certainly proved that. As I geared up for 25 events, I ran all around the city, Fujifilm Instax Mini 99 in hand, to capture special moments amidst all of the chaos that unfolded last week.

Some of the highlights? Saks Fifth Avenue’s kick off party at Le Chalet' Collina Strada’s “Shade” show, which turned the runway into a powerful mirror between light and darkness; Christian Siriano’s star studded front row with the one and only Oprah, Off-White’s rooftop celebration of New York where Ib Kamara fused graffiti, ’70s disco glamour, and street uniforms into looks that felt born in the city; Ralph Lauren’s Ralph Club New York event with a special appearance by none other than Usher; Tanner Fletcher’s debut runway show “Redecorating,” which transported us into a half-renovated apartment where models carried lamps, curtains and candelabras, all matching the gowns they wore, turning home décor into wearable theater; and of course, PAPER’s own fashion week party hosted by cover star Demi Lovato, who played us some snippets of her upcoming release.

As industry insiders, influencers, designers, publicists and photographers came together to celebrate the new collections there is one thing everyone asks, “Who will be sitting in the front row this season?” Lucky for you, I had the hottest ticket in town: front row access. See below for 90 exclusive snapshots from all your front row faves including Oprah, Demi Lovato, Whoopi Goldberg, Cardi B, Martha Stewart, Mary J Blige and many more, below.