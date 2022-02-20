Sofía Jirau Is Victoria's Secret's First Model With Down Syndrome

Sofía Jirau made history, becoming the first Victoria's Secret model with Down syndrome.

The 24-year-old Puerto Rican stars in the brand's Love Cloud Collection campaign, which the major lingerie label created to “reinforce Victoria’s Secret’s commitment to welcoming and celebrating all women.” And Jirau is happy to be a part of that mission. “I want to tell the whole world that people with my condition, Down syndrome, inside and out, we have no limits," she told NBC News.

But this isn't her first major fashion experience. In 2020, Jirau made her debut at New York Fashion Week, walking for designer Marisa Santiago. She later began her own brand. And most recently, she's reportedly signed a deal with L'Oreal.

"People who have Down syndrome like me are capable of getting a job, creating their own business, and working hard like me,” she added during her interview with NBC. "I’ll tell everyone to just dream. To dream, because every dream can come true."

"Love Cloud Collection is a major moment in the brand's evolution," Victoria Secret's chief creative director, Raúl Martinez, said in a statement. "From the cast of incredible women that bring the collection to life, to the incredible inclusive spirit on set, this campaign is an important part of the new Victoria's Secret standard we are creating."

Aside from the models featured in the Love Cloud Collection campaign, VS has also tapped into diversity via TikTok. For their youthful and playful brand Pink, they got plus-size TikTok star Remi Bader as a brand ambassador and size consultant. They're beginning to expand sizing as a part of this push towards diversity and inclusivity.

"At Victoria's Secret, we are on an incredible journey to become the world's leading advocate for women," CEO Martin Waters previously said since the company's change of leadership. "This is a dramatic shift for our brand, and it's a shift that we embrace from our core. These new initiatives are just the beginning. We are energized and humbled by the work ahead of us."