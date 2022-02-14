*Sigh.* Another year and I’m still single on Valentine’s Day.

Still, for some masochistic reason, this is my favorite holiday of the year. Something about "love in the air" makes my heart flutter. Yes, I know, I’m single. It shouldn't make sense. But I'm of the firm belief that Valentine’s Day should still be celebrated by my single baddies.

Of course, we’ve all been pummeled to death with the traditional V-Day messaging from your favorite influencers receiving gargantuan teddy bears from their rich, sugar daddy boyfriends. We’re sick of it. That’s so 2021.

Listen up girls, gays and theys.

Below, we've pulled together five Valentine's Day scenarios, and explain how to get ready for each — whether you’re single, boo’d up, or plan to text the fuck boy who lives in your building. No judgements.

For Date Night With Your SO: Photo via Getty/ Raymond Hall First of all, just know how loathed you are by literally every single person around the world right now. You get to live out this Valentine’s Day with someone by your side. Yes, we know you know this day was made for you. If you’re heading out for a sexy date night to celebrate your love — as you should — we’ve got you covered.

First thing's first, start your routine with the Truly Berry Cheeky Clearing Butt Polish. This insta-famous brand knows what they’re doing when it comes to getting your body ready for a — *ahem* — cheeky evening. After your scrub, self-tanner is a must — especially during the cold winter months. St. Tropez Express Mousse is one of my favorites. It will give you that post-vacation glow. Next, for effortless, sexy tousled hair, flip your head upside down after curling with a wand and aggressively spray it with Kristen Ess Dry Finish Spray. Why wait until after the evening's events to achieve that post-coital bed head. As far as makeup goes, NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment is my favorite date lip. She holds up even after an intense makeout sesh and the shade "Starwoman' gives you the most gorgeous DSLs. No filler needed. You're welcome. If you want a fragrance that will have your significant other ready to rip your clothes off – Ariana Grande Cloud will do the trick. Men literally drool when I wear this... but that could also just be me.

For Single Baddies Having a Night Out: Photo via Getty/ Denise Truscello Honestly, without even finishing this list, you win. You have a group of gorgeous single friends all going out together and truly what could be better? Whether you're all on the prowl, or partying with no intention of meeting The One (for the night), here are all the essentials you’ll need to look and feel your most confident.

Since you’re probably reaching into your closet to pull out the s*uttiest dress you own, it’s time to also grab that Booby Tape. I’m obsessed with using this tape to keep the twins together and in place with no (free) slips! One of my favorite going out fragrances is “F*cking Fabulous” by Tom Ford; It truly smells like a stripper at Space Miami in the best way possible. While you're flirting all night with the hottest people at the club, that skin needs to be baby smooth. The Fenty Beauty Body Cream is a godsend during the winter to leave your skin with a radiant glow. Of course, it’s not a girl’s night out unless you’re all serving in some glitter eyeshadow! Pat McGrath is the holy grail for all things shimmer. The Mothership V Palette is both beginner friendly and expert approved. Lastly, drench yourself with some Major Glow Body Oil from Patrick Ta for that full glam look, just don’t get it on the Booby Tape!

For a Luxurious Solo Night In: Photo via Getty / Paul Harris Okay, so you’ve deleted Instagram for the night. You’re at peace with your decision to stay home alone for V-Day and have a chilled bottle of Miraval you’ve been dying to open. Here are the essentials you need for the most glamorous solo self-care night because after all, Valentine’s Day is about love and what's more important, or rewarding, than self-love?

I don’t care if you live in a 6th floor walk-up with a dusty un-renovated bathroom, you better bleach that tub and get ready for a bubble bath. Start with the Dr. Teal’s Himalayan Salt as you’re filling up that tub and then toss in a Glam Bomb for a gorgeous pink foamy bath. Don’t forget to light a Voluspa candle before jumping in! While soaking in the tub, wrap your hair up into an Olaplex bun because gorgeous gorgeous girls use Olaplex No. 3. Finally, pop a sheet mask from Dr. Jart on! I love the Hydra Solution one during the winter to keep your skin supple.

For a Solo Date Night: Photo via Getty/ Marcel Thomas Some of you single girlies have made the decision to take yourself out on a date. This is giving major bad bitch energy and we’re here for it. Whether you’re going to sit alone at a cocktail bar or chowing down solo on *thee* Spicy Rigatoni at Carbone, we’ve got you covered.

First, since the only thing touching your lips will be some delicious food, you’re free to slather on Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb without getting it all over someone else’s face. If you’ve made the bold choice to sit alone at a restaurant on Valentine’s Day then chances are you really don’t give a f*ck what anyone thinks of you. Why not cover your face in Swarovski flatbacks à la Euphoria? Better yet, use the Evo Flexible Hairspray to try out a new hairstyle and then douse it in Eva NYC’s Kween Glitter Spray. For fragrance, I love Byredo Blanche when I’m by myself because it smells like clean laundry and while that isn’t necessarily sexy, it’s cozy and makes me feel warm and fuzzy.

For a Night In With Your SO: Photo via Getty/ NBC Ok, so you and your partner didn't book any exclusive reservations weeks out, or lock down any special plans this time around. Is staying home together boring? Maybe. Perhaps you’ve been dating for a while, or you just don’t feel like going out during a panorama! That's fair. Either way, we’ve got just the things you need to keep it sexy and relaxing on your special day.

If you need a last minute lingerie, go splurge on something from Fleur du Mal. Not only is it extremely high quality, it will leave your SO with their jaw on the floor. Since you've already committed to staying in, the only thing you should be wearing with that sexy set is Kilian’s Love Don’t Be Shy — my favorite intimate perfume. Seriously one of the sexiest scents ever, especially when you’re moving around and getting that body heat up. The best lip for an at-home makeout sesh is definitely Dior’s Lip Glow. It’s soft and simple but will leave your lips with a natural tint without being sticky or messy. For those sexy bedroom eyes, take Charlotte Tilbury’s Eyeliner Pencil and smudge out the bottom lash line and give yourself a tiny wing. When things start heating up, don’t forget to use that Jennifer Behr Silk Scrunchie to keep your hair healthy!