Tyler, the Creator isn't quite ready to close the book on Call Me If You Get Lost just yet. Before he's ready to lay the Grammy Award-winning mixtape to rest, he's throwing an entire Estate Sale to make sure nothing from the project gets left unsaid.

Set to drop March 31, the "WUSYANAME" rapper is revisiting the 2021 record with a brand new expanded edition, Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale. “Call Me If You Get Lost was the first album I made with a lot of songs that didn't make the final cut,” Tyler wrote in all caps on Twitter when announcing the project earlier this week. “Some of those songs I really love, and knew they would never see the light of day, so Ive decided to put a few of them out.”

Having already previously teased the upcoming deluxe edition with single "DOGTOOTH," the rapper returns today with another offering in the form of "SORRY NOT SORRY." Keeping in line with the same sonic palette he laid out on the album, the single sees the rapper getting a little introspective about his life so far, apologizing to his mom, ancestors and others he feels like he's let down.

He specifically takes time to apologize to past love interests he previously hid his sexuality from, rapping: “Sorry to the freaks I led on/ Who thought their life was gonna change ’cause I gave ’em head on/ But instead, I sped off, yeah, I know I’m dead wrong/ Sorry to the guys I had to hide/ Sorry to the girls I had to lie to, who ain’t need to know if I was by the lake switchin’ tides, too.”

The new single arrives alongside a self-directed music video that shows the artist go on a visual retrospective of his career. The video features nods to Cherry Bomb, Wolf, Flower Boy and other past eras before a version of Tyler takes them out one-by-one and violently beats them into submission, finally making peace with his apologies and moving on from all the baggage.

Below, check out the official music video for "SORRY NOT SORRY" off Tyler, the Creator's Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale, out this Friday.