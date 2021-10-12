Tyga has been accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend, Camaryn Swanson.

TMZ has reported that the two got into an altercation yesterday morning (Oct. 11). According to the platform, an inside source claimed that Swanson came to the rapper's house against his wishes around 3 AM. She was allegedly intoxicated and was screaming at his doorstep.

​After he let her in to talk, there was an altercation. Afterward, Swanson alleged to police that Tyga got physical with her. When Swanson reported the incident to the Los Angeles Police Department, the police officer apparently saw "visible marks" and took a report from her for felony domestic violence.

Camaryn Swanson releases photo of bruised and blacked eye after allegations of abuse from Tyga pic.twitter.com/9amk4rVeW3

— Mob Radio (@Milagro_Gramz) October 11, 2021

Swanson took to Instagram to share her alleged injuries, tagging TMZ and writing, "I've been emotionally, mentally, and physically abused and I'm not hiding it anymore."

Swanson also shared screenshots of text messages that potentially shared a different side of the story: that Tyga sent a car to pick her up on Monday instead of her showing up at his doorstep.

She continued on, writing, "I'm so embarrassed and ashamed it had to get to this but I have to stand up for myself."

Swanson and Tyga have been dating since at least spring when the two went official on Instagram. Back in June, the duo was rumored to have been engaged with Swanson being spotted wearing what appeared to be diamond ring.

According to TMZ, Tyga hasn't been arrested and wouldn't speak to the police on Monday. He is supposed to have spoken to authorities today.