Trans porn is now one of the most popular categories on Pornhub.

According to the annual Pornhub Year in Review report, the platform's "transgender" category experienced a huge boost in searches over the past 12 months, growing by over 75% to become the 7th most popular section in the world. The adult platform went on to note that the increase has led to the trans porn becoming the most viewed category in Brazil, as well as the third most popular in both Italy and the United States.

Pornhub then went on to break down the data even more, reporting that Gen Y (ages 25-34) and Gen X (ages 35-44) watch trans porn more than other age groups, at 34% and 25%, respectively. As for subcategories though, the site determined that users searched for "FTM" porn eight times more than "MTF," with male users viewing trans porn 22% more than women. Also interesting is the fact that women watch "trans male” porn 115% more while searches for “FTM” also apparently grew by 202% on the PornhubGay side of things, making it the offshoot's 20th most popular category.

That said, the category's stateside surge in popularity comes at a time when transphobia and anti-trans efforts are on the rise, with NPR noting that politicians have proposed at least 306 anti-trans bills in the last two years, which is the most in American history.

Spearheaded by a number of Republican lawmakers, these discriminatory policies include the exclusion of trans youth in sports, bans on using facilities corresponding to gender identity, restrictions on gender markers and name changes and proposed legislation that would allow for the prosecution of doctors who provide minors with gender affirming healthcare, amongst other things. And lest we forget, Pornhub's findings also accompany ongoing efforts to threaten the safety and livelihoods of sex workers through online censorship and prosecution facilitated by laws like FOSTA/SESTA, with a disproportionate effect on trans sex workers, particularly those of color. So what gives?

Read the entire Pornhub Year in Review report here.