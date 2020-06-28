Trans Lifeline, a nonprofit organization that caters to members of the trans community who are in crisis, is offering microgrants for trans and nonbinary individuals.

The microgrants are meant to provide funds to cover the costs of updating and correcting names, as well as gender markers on legal documents for identification. And each month, the organization is able to provide 20 microgrants, specifically for trans youth with the age range of 18-29.

Trans Lifeline also makes sure to do their best to distribute the funds equitably, and so 75% of microgrants in each cycle are reserved for TBIPOC (trans Black, Indigenous, people of color).

Related | How to Support Black Trans People Right Now

A great resource for applicants are the organization's trained trans navigators, whose job is to guide individuals through the entire process and the paperwork. There's also specialized support for incarcerated and undocumented trans and nonbinary people.

For trans and/or nonbinary community members who don't necessarily need the microgrants, but instead want to help those who do need the funds, the organization is also looking for volunteers to help with the program.

Applications for the microgrants open on July 1st at 9:00 AM PST / 12:00 PM EST. If you want to learn more about the program, or set a reminder for when applications open, click here.