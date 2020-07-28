Since Tove Lo can't travel the world to meet her fans in person, she decided to cast them all in her newest video.

Edited by Garrett Guidera, the "Mateo" visual arrives today off Tove Lo's 2019 album, Sunshine Kitty, and invites nearly 1,000 people to sing along to its lyrics. Much like Charli XCX's "Forever" or Kim Petras' "Malibu," it's a snapshot of this strange, isolating time when we're connected mostly through the internet — and our love of music.

"Since Sunshine Kitty was released, 'Mateo' has been a fan favorite," Tove Lo says of the "Karaoke Video," which features people dancing in the woods, showers and bedrooms. You'll also see cameos from famous collaborators/friends like ALMA, Pabllo Vittar and Kah-Lo. "I always knew I wanted to do a visual for it."

In March, Tove Lo says her team shot the "Mateo" lyric video at a venue in Manchester, called Albert Hall — right before they had to cancel all European shows and fly home because of COVID-19. "So much of the last few months has been about what can't happen," she continues, adding that "doing the quarantine karaoke challenge was a way to still connect with my fans and give everyone something to safely do while locked down. I was so overwhelmed by all the submissions."

Even under such extreme restrictions, Tove Lo has been notably busy in quarantine, from her DJ debut this spring at PAPER x Club Quarantine to, more recently, performing "sadder badder cooler" on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. With just a white wall, some projections and a microphone, the pop star proved why she's one of the most electric contemporary acts. "Why am I cooler than you?" she asks on the Sunshine Kitty single, though we have some answers.

She also accomplished perhaps the most impossible of feats in quarantine... and in life: love, but not just love, marriage. Over the weekend, Tove Lo revealed that she married Swedish singer/songwriter Charlie Twaddle. "WHAT!? I'm a wifey!!!" she wrote on Instagram. "I never thought I would get married but then I met you Charlie. Thank you for making me the happiest I've ever been. You're my person."

Stream "Mateo" off Sunshine Kitty by Tove Lo, below.