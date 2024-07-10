Always Scrolling is PAPER's spotlight on our favorite TikTokers in fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more. Keep reading to discover this week's viral sensation: Katie Fang. Katie Fang is just a teenage girl trying to navigate the ups and downs of life, while her five million followers on TikTok tune into her updates.

"I love hanging out with my mom, my friends and my cat," she tells PAPER. "I just recently got back into reading. My favorite activity to do to keep myself present and grounded. I love sharing my daily tasks, updates and beauty tips with my community on TikTok. I'm working on so many campaigns coming up this year that I can't wait to share with everyone! This is going to be the best summer yet." In March 2023, Fang posted her first GRWM using Glow Recipe in her routine and shared her obsession with the Watermelon Glow Toner. The TikTok ended up going viral with nearly one million views, and since then, Katie has included the toner in her GRWM videos as a staple in her skincare routine, while regularly getting millions of views. Now, the brand has teamed up with her to bring her skincare essentials in a limited-edition kit. PAPER caught up with Fang about traveling the world with beauty brands, Coachella looks and viral pickles.

@katiefanggg Grwm showing everything i use !

What do you love about what you do? I love connecting with others in this industry. Knowing that we go through the same highs and lows makes me feel less lonely. Having the opportunity to travel the world with my favorite brands has been the most life-changing and amazing experience. Also, being able to share my experiences with my community. Whether it be big or small, high or low, my community has always been so supportive of everything I do. It's like I have five million best friends that always have my back. Who is another TikToker that you love right now? Achieng Agutu is such an inspiring and kind soul. I met her during the brand trip with Caudalie in Bordeaux, France, and I just remember thinking, "I want to be just like her." Her confidence is unwavering and something I wish everyone could have in themselves.

@katiefanggg This is so sad

Craziest comment you’ve received on a post? Nothing that has really blown my mind yet. What’s one of your favorite looks you’ve posted? This was my day one outfit for my first-ever Coachella! I absolutely loved the length, style and the little mirror details on this dress. Despite it looking so simple, this is probably the most flattering dress I've ever worn. Additionally, the Miu Miu boots pulled the whole look together. I've never worn boots like that, as it was a little out of my comfort zone, but I'm so glad I did. Knee-high boots with a short dress is the way to go!



What’s a trend that you love right now? Making slime on the floor. One that you hate? Chamoy Pickle Kits. What would you never wear? Probably jorts! Favorite fashion and beauty brands right now? Miu Miu and Kosas. Who’s your celebrity crush? Ross Lynch.

What’s a good book you’ve read recently? The Boys of Tommen series! I just recently finished Taming 7 (the fifth book). Favorite restaurant in Vancouver? Nightingale. Favorite club in Vancouver? I'm not a big partier. What are three songs you have on repeat right now? "Happy and Sad" by Kacey Musgraves, "Teenage Dream" by Katy Perry and "Guilty as Sin?" by Taylor Swift.