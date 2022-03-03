It’s no secret that social media gives us endless "Keeping Up With The Joneses" syndrome. We all have to be as good as the next person, have the best things and continuously one-up those around us. While all platforms are far from healthy, one in particular is being examined for its impact on the mental health of our youth: TikTok.
The Associated Press reports that state attorney generals in select states have launched a nationwide investigation into the potential harmful effects that TikTok has on its young users. Announced on Wednesday, March 2, it’s being led by California, Kentucky, Florida, Nebraska, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Vermont and New Jersey.
"Our children are growing up in the age of social media — and many feel like they need to measure up to the filtered versions of reality that they see on their screens," said California Attorney General Rob Bonta in a news release. "We know this takes a devastating toll on children’s mental health and well-being."
Bonta also revealed that the investigation aims to get "much-needed answers," while looking at the methods that TikTok uses to get more engagement from users.
Federal regulators in the United States have criticized TikTok's promotion and practices for centering content that can harmfully impact the mental and physical health of younger users who dominate the platform’s user base.
While TikTok is the latest platform to deal with this, Instagram has also been in the crosshairs of federal regulators for a while now. Last year, a similar coalition of state attorneys launched an investigation into Instagram because of its impacts on younger people.
"For too long, Meta has ignored the havoc that Instagram is wreaking on the mental health and well-being of our children and teens," Bonta said back then. "Enough is enough. We’ve undertaken this nationwide investigation to get answers about Meta’s efforts to promote the use of this social media platform to young Californians — and to determine if, in doing so, Meta violated the law."
While some responsibility probably does fall on the users themselves, it’s also clear that these platforms need to do a better job of the way that content is not only promoted, but how much of it is censored when it comes to younger users. For instance, the extremely dangerous Benadryl challenge, when people overdose on Benadryl, is one of many trends that teenagers often participate in on the platform.
Then there's people ingesting food coloring or peeing their pants with a poker face on, all because of #content. The platform's "methods and techniques" to increase engagement practices that are currently being investigated play into how often these trends arise.
Photo via Getty
- Take Notes From TikTok's HIV+ Community - PAPER ›
- Caroline Polachek "So Hot Your Hurting My Feelings" Hits TikTok ... ›
- TikTok Dentists Warn Against the "Veneers Check" Trend - PAPER ›
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Might Be Expecting Another Baby
In a week that's been dominated by some really brutal and messy celebrity relationship drama, there's a least a crumb of good news in that it looks like Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner may be expecting their second child together.
The Jonas Brothers singer and Game of Thrones actress have been stoking rumors lately that they may be expecting over the past month after Turner was snapped cradling what appeared to be a potential baby bump. Starting back around mid-February, Turner was spotted with Jonas out and about in Los Angeles in a form-fitting green dress sporting in what appeared to be the beginnings of a bump which seemed to be further confirmed when the couple was seen at the beach this week in Miami.
Turner and Jonas have yet to officially announce the news, but thats basically par for the course when it comes to the couple. The two have typically kept their private lives pretty quiet, dating all the way back to when they first eloped in Vegas, which we would have been kept under wraps if it weren't for Diplo live streaming the whole affair. Turner and Jonas didn't even officially announce they were expecting their first child, Willa, together until after she had given birth so odds are we won't be getting any formal announcement about a pregnancy anyway.
Either way, Turner and Jonas' second child will likely be in good company as Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lawrence and Trisha Paytas all have had or are expecting to have a baby recently. All we know is that Hollywood kindergarten is going to be crowded in a couple years.
Photo via Getty/ Matt Winkelmeyer
- Is Sophie Turner Pregnant to Joe Jonas? Reportedly Yes - PAPER ›
- Sophie Turner Threw Joe Jonas a James Bond Birthday Party ... ›
- Sophie Turner Gives Birth to Baby Willa With Joe Jonas - PAPER ›
Jennifer Hudson Is Getting Her Own Talk Show
Jennifer Hudson is getting her own daytime TV talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, and becomes the second American Idol contestant to do so. Maybe the singing competition should pivot to auditioning hosts for TV.
With The Ellen Degeneres Show coming to an end after 19 seasons, Fox is looking for some new blood to shake up the network. It’s found it in Hudson, whose new show is being positioned as a flagship daytime talk show.
The show, shot on DeGeneres' stage and produced by Telepictures, the same company as Ellen, arrives at Fox after being shopped to other station groups. In the end, Fox took home the trophy. It was first announced back in November, so it took a couple of months to find its home, but now it’s set to finally arrive this fall.
"I have experienced so much in my life; I’ve seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between, but as my mother always told me, 'Once you think you’ve seen it all, just keep on living,'" Hudson said in a statement. "People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning — 20 years ago — and I’m so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all."
She continued, "I have always loved people, and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return. And I couldn’t be more thrilled to do it alongside this incredible team. We’re about to have a lot of fun and shake things up a little bit!"
Hudson’s show follows American Idol’s Kelly Clarkson, who kicked off the The Kelly Clarkson Show back in 2019. Hudson competed in the third season of American Idol and Clarkson competed, and won, in the first.
In addition to having multiple gold albums under her belt, Hudson’s been heavily involved in Hollywood. She’s appeared in films like The Color Purple, Cats and Respect, the last of which she played legendary singer Aretha Franklin and contributed vocals to the film.
Her performance led to her winning multiple awards, including the Chairman's Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival and also a nomination for the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role. Last year, she won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program for her work as an executive producer for Baba Yaga.
Photo via Getty