2019, a year that feels like it happened eons ago, was a glorious time for music, giving us albums such as Tyler, the Creator's IGOR, Charli XCX's Charli, 100 gecs' 1000 gecs, FKA twigs Magdalene, Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go? and, most importantly, Caroline Polachek's Pang.

The former Chairlift frontwoman's highly anticipated solo debut, which featured executive production by Danny L Harle, hit the right balance between tear-stained sentiment and impeccably crafted gloss-pop. Now, two years after the fact, it looks like TikTok has finally caught up with the brilliance that is Polachek's Pang.

The latest viral dance trend to hit the app sees users recreating the music video for "So Hot You're Hurting My Feelings" in the comfort of their own homes. From the hid-led sashays to the gestural hand movements, the video's choreography — with its campy-yet-tasteful '80s vibe — looks tailor-made for TikTok's proclivity for easy-to-learn dances.

@secretsfromag1rl some of my fav music video choreo ever also ??? remember dc miss caroline herself ♬ So Hot You're Hurting My Feelings - Caroline Polachek

It was perhaps only a matter of time, until the TikTok trend made its way back to Polachek herself. As the originator of the dance, there was no world where Caroline couldn't resist reprising her role in a TikTok of her own just to show the kids how it's really done.

Revisit the official music video (and get a chance to learn the moves for yourself) for Caroline Polachek's "So Hot You're Hurting My Feelings" in all its glory, below.