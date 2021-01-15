TikTok is launching a brand new incubator program for Black creators.

On Wednesday, TikTok announced the imminent launch of "TikTok for Black Creatives," a new initiative investing in rising Black creators on the platform.

"Without [Black creators], TikTok would not be the vibrant and creative community we aspire to be," the company wrote in a blog post about the program. "Black creators on TikTok have been a driving force for our community, from starting trends to fostering connection to introducing new ways to entertain and inspire others, and we're committed to continuing to elevate and amplify their voices."

According to the announcement, the three-month program would "focus on nurturing and developing 100 talented Black creators and music artists" through community-building forums, educational events with TikTok executives, and motivational town halls featuring successful Black entrepreneurs and celebrities.

Additionally, TikTok is partnering with MACRO — a media company dedicated to amplifying POC voices — to create grants for a smaller group of artists and creators, which can be used for production equipment, educational resources, and other creative content development tools.

Applications for the incubator program are open until January 27. Learn more about TikTok for Black Creatives, here.