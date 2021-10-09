Chart-topping artist and actor The Weeknd is taking on his most important role yet as a newly-appointed United Nations Goodwill Ambassador.

The U.N. World Food Programme (WFP) made the announcement official on Thursday with a private reception in Los Angeles. The global superstar joins an international roster of ambassadors whose goal is to use their platforms to advocate for the cause of ending world hunger.

"The U.N. World Food Programme is doing urgent and important work to change and save lives on a daily basis and I feel passionately about addressing world hunger and helping people in need," The Weeknd said in a press statement. "Our partnership is an authentic extension of all our efforts and intentions to help those in need and bring an end to so much suffering."

This isn't the first time the singer is working with the WFP. Just this year, he donated $1 million to the group's relief efforts in Ethiopia after months of deadly violence in the country. He was especially moved to do so as the son of two Ethiopian immigrants to Canada.

"Whether he is performing or speaking out about global hunger, The Weeknd's voice is powerful and inspiring, only matched by his dedication to helping people around the globe," said WFP's USA President and CEO Barron Segar. "We are honored that he has joined our mission. He will undoubtedly inspire the next generation of humanitarians in the fight to ensure no man, woman, or child goes to bed hungry."