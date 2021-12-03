When SKIMS’ newest campaign with Teyana Taylor and family dropped, her eldest daughter Junie showed that she did not come to play. Watch out Gigi and Kendall, Junie is ready to take your place in the modeling world!

Alongside Teyana and Junie, the campaign features Teyana’s husband Iman Shumpert, and younger daughter Rue. The power family came together to debut SKIMS’ first unisex Cozy styles including the Onesie, Cozy Knit Jogger and Cozy Knit Pullover.

“I had so much fun shooting the new SKIMS Cozy collection with my family—Iman, Junie and Rue had the best time and totally stole the show,” said Teyana Taylor. “I live in this collection and love that SKIMS now has matching sets for the whole family.”

“The whole family loves the new Cozy collection from SKIMS,” Iman Shumpert adds. “I hope everyone is ready to receive the same holiday gift from us this year—Cozy sets for all!”

The new Unisex Cozy style is available to purchase on December 7 at SKIMS.com