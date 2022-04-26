Taco Bell is spicing up brunch in an unexpected way.

On Monday, the fast food giant announced that several of its US Cantinas (which obviously serve booze) will play host to the Taco Bell Drag Brunch Tour, which will see drag performer, Kay Sedia , emcee an event full of local queens and kings, who will provide plenty of lip syncing while you try out Taco Bell's new $5 Breakfast Box, Cinnabon coffee and, of course, mimosas.

According to the press release, Taco Bell Drag Brunch was the idea of Live Más Pride , the company's resource group for LGBTQIA+ employees, who were looking to develop a consumer experience "rooted in celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community and creating safe and welcoming spaces for all." As such, Taco Bell is also partnering up with the It Gets Better Project to spread awareness during these brunches, while also starting a grant meant to support workforce readiness amongst LGBTQIA+ youth.

"We understand the importance of creating safe spaces for the LGBTQIA+ community and are thrilled to provide a unique experience that spotlights and celebrates the wonderful artform of drag and its influence in culture with their chosen families," as TB Global Chief Brand Officer Sean Tresvant said.

Meanwhile, It Get Better Project Executive Director Brian Wenke said, "What started nearly twelve years ago as an effort to provide hope and encouragement to young LGBTQ+ people has become a global movement to uplift and empower queer youth before they're in crisis."

"We are beyond excited to partner with Taco Bell and the Taco Bell Foundation to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community through the Drag Brunch experience," Wenke added, "And to collaborate on programming designed to engage LGBTQ+ youth around their career aspirations and future potential."

Reservations will be available via OpenTable on April 26 for people over 18, though people with the chain's "Fire" Tier rewards membership will be able to reserve a spot prior to the general admission sale. But just in case you're worried about all the slots being gone by then, the good news is that there will be two shows in each city. Until then though, you can check out the tour schedule below.

Las Vegas: Sunday, May 1

Chicago, Wrigleyville: Sunday, May 22

Nashville: Sunday, May 29

New York, Times Square: Sunday, June 12

Fort Lauderdale: Sunday, June 26