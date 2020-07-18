This Art Sale Is Fundraising For Queer NYC Nightlife

It's no secret that the global pandemic has devastated nightlife as we know it. And though it's an unfortunate reality that likely won't be remedied for a while, in the meantime you can help support members of queer NYC nightlife through Support Nightlife NYC.

Related | How to Throw a Rave at the End of the World

The new initiative is currently selling a collection of posters from 36 international artists. Each piece retails for $50 and comes from high-profile artists like Nan Goldin, Jeff Koons, Carrie Mae Weems, Wolfgang Tillmans, Raymond Pettibon, and more.

All proceeds will be split equally amongst group of local nightlife collectives and parties, including The Spectrum, Papi Juice, Qween Beat, GHETTO GOTHIC, RAGGA NYC, and more. So needless to say, if you've ever enjoyed one of their parties, now is the time to help.

Check out all the posters via supportnightlifenyc.com now.