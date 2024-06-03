Sukeban’s All-Female Wrestling League Takes LA

Last Friday, thousands gathered inside LA’s historic Trinity Auditorium for the west coast debut of Sukeban . The Japanese women’s pro-wrestling league has been touring the country with recent fights in New York and Miami, and at the abandoned Los Angeles hotel this past weekend, it was another star-studded event for the books.

The five-match card brought together celebrities and fans from all over, including Saweetie, Diplo, Barbie Ferreira, Steven Yeun, Norman Reedus, Rowan Blanchard, Dev Hynes and Caroline Polachek. It was an exciting spectacle that even had Saweetie, in a surprise moment, join the Harajuku stars as they entered the ring to her new single, “ NANi .”

