In the late '80s and early '90s, Laguna Beach surfer Shawn Stüssy inadvertently fell into fashion after screen-printing t-shirts and shorts to match his custom-shaped surfboards.

The wave rider's signature graffiti-influenced logo claimed prominence in the streetwear world almost instantaneously, and in only a few years, Stüssy had traded in his beach boy lifestyle for long hours in the studio in pursuit of establishing a career as a fashion designer.

Today, the brand turns 40 years old, and in honor of that monumental milestone, Stüssy has invited a select group of today's leading designers — Rick Owens, Virgil Abloh, Takahiro Miyashita, Marc Jacobs and Martine Rose — to co-create on the label's original canvas: the classic Stüssy World Tour t-shirt.

Marc Jacobs x Stussy

In true "world tour" fashion, each collaborator represents a different city or community that has inspired Stüssy's brand throughout its existence, and as each designer lends their own signature design techniques to Stüssy's age-old silhouette, their individual influences become positively apparent. Where Marc Jacobs' playful "Heaven"-inspired illustrations meld organically with Stüssy's edgy iconography, Virgil Abloh's latest "I Support Young Black Businesses" design finds a new home atop the streetwear label's enlarged logo.

As part of the 40th Anniversary World Tour collection, each designer will donate a portion of profits to an organization or charity of their choice. Shop the collection at Chapter Stores, Dover Street Market, and Stussy.com on Friday, November 20th at 10 AM PST.

Rick Owens x Stussy