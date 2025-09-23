Stevie Nicks Shares Letter Written Before She Changed Music Forever

It is hard to imagine that there was a world before Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, really, or at least a world that hadn't heard her sing. Imagine my surprise!

Stevie Nicks shared a particularly poignant letter on Instagram this week, amid the rerelease of her first album with Lindsey Buckingham, Buckingham Nicks. It details life in the recording studio for the album, as told to her parents and brother at 25, trapped in sessions for 12 hours a day wondering if tracks like "Don't Let Me Down Again" would ever break through the charts. The song didn't pierce the Top 100, but the two went on to become among the most important musical tastemakers and auteurs of the 20th century. It makes the bratty, childlike candor of her letter ironic, if touching.

In it, she writes: "Dad and Chris — that rock and roll tune that you both liked ("Baby Baby, don't treat me so bad") with the fancy guitar work is almost finished and Lindsay may go down in history as of of "greats" in guitar playing." He certainly did, but the more interesting bit is her vision of what the future might look like, should the two be successful. "I know it will pay off in the end, and when I am sitting in my small, but luxurious, Beverly Hills home overlooking my small but tasteful pool that is totally secluded where I can run in the nude and tan my entire fat body while waiting for my plastic surgery leg lift, it will all be worth it."

The re-release of Buckingham Nicks is particularly noteworthy considering Nicks and Buckingham's years long feud following a rift in 2018 over tour disagreements and internal band strife. He was fired from the band and later sued, leading to icy relations in public between the two. Imagine the shock then, when billboards popped up in Los Angeles and posts appeared on social media advertising the re-release. While the album flopped in 1973, the pair joined Fleetwood Mac a year later, leading to the sort of music history that doesn't require much explanation in a story like this. Instead, enjoy their historic performance of "Silver Springs" that brims with the palpable chemistry and heartache they brought to the band for all those years.

For more on the inner mind of young Stevie Nicks, read her entire letter to her family over 50 years ago:

Dear Mom and Dad and Chris, (and little flower)



Well, here I am — once again at the "Famous" Sound City Recording Studio. I am getting very tired of sitting around listening to 12 hours of music per day. Oh well, I know it will pay off in the end, and when I am sitting in my small, but luxurious, Beverly Hills home overlooking my small but tasteful pool that is totally secluded where I can run in the nude and tan my entire fat body while waiting for my plastic surgery leg lift, it will all be worth it. Otherwise, everything here is just "peachy-y."



I hope that all of my little family is doing fine and not working too hard. I am sure that dad is already beautifully tan and lythe — making those gorgeous blue eyes ever more sparkling than they usually are. How sickening that he looks better than I do at 47 and I'm only 25 (give me a break, Dad!)



Speaking of being almost 25 — I have decided that we should set aside the entire month of May to celebrate the fact that I am now one quarter of a century old. A new landmark like this should not simply be passed over as yet another birthday, but should include a gala celebration. I shall leave it to the three of you to plan it. By the way, presents will be accepted any time after the first of May — no C.O.D.'s please.



Moving right along — I just want to say that I certainly do miss you all, and wish you could be here to hear some of this stuff. By the way, Dad and Chris — that rock and roll tune that you both liked ("Baby Baby, don't treat me so bad") with the fancy guitar work is almost finished and Lindsay may go down in history as of of "greats" in guitar playing — it really is quite amazing.



Well, no more news as of yet — so much love to you all — and hold good thoughts about this thing.



I love you,

Stevie

